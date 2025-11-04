Telangana home guard ‘electrocuted’ while cleaning police vehicle

Hyderabad: A home guard reportedly died after suffering an alleged electric shock while cleaning police vehicles near the office of Vikarabad district superintendent of police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Kaukuntla in Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy district.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed on the way.

Srinivas’ body was shifted to Vikarabad government hospital. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

However, authorities have dismissed the claims of electrocution. “We are investigating the matter. Things will be clear when the post-mortem report comes,” Vikarabad SP Narayana Reddy told Siasat.com

Also Read Another Telangana police man takes his life; second case in three days

The previous day, a 32-year-old Telangana police constable allegedly shot himself to death with his service pistol at a bank located near Mahbubnagar Cheruvu in Sangareddy.

Sandeep worked as an armed reserve constable at II Town Police Station. According to police, he took the extreme step after losing large sums of money in online games.

A few days ago, a 50-year-old sub-inspector (SI), working in the special branch in Chennaraopet of Warangal district, died by suicide by consuming poison. SI Mohammed Asif was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s marriage, which forced him to take the step. He passed away on November 1.