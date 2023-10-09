Telangana home minister highlights govt’s commitment to minority welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali highlighted the Telangana government’s dedication to the welfare and development of minority communities, particularly Muslims.

He lauded the achievements of the BRS government over the past nine years, stating that these accomplishments surpass what previous governments achieved in the last 65 years.

The Home Minister made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for an Eidgah and graveyard in the Quthbullahpur Assembly constituency in Dundigal. The event was attended by MLA K P Vivekanand Reddy and others.

The government has allocated land for the Eidgah and graveyard in this constituency. Minister Mahmood Ali also mentioned the distribution of 3,276 double-bedroom houses in Qutbullahpur, worth Rs 278.36 crore.

He said that the KCR government is committed to equal development for all sections of society, particularly the poor and needy.

Over the past nine years, the government has allocated a total of Rs 10,132 crore for minority welfare, compared to the Rs 1,200 crore spent in the ten years before the formation of Telangana when it was part of united Andhra Pradesh.

This year, a budget of Rs 2,200 crore has been allocated for minority welfare. The government has also released Rs 2,329 crore under the Shadi Mubarak scheme, facilitating the marriages of 2.75 lakh underprivileged minority girls in the state, he said.

Minister Mahmood Ali highlighted various government schemes, including residential schools, CM’s overseas scholarship programs, and the approval of an additional 7,000 applications for honorariums to imams and muezzins.

He reiterated that Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, is a secular government that promotes equal development without any room for communalism. He encouraged minorities to take full advantage of these government initiatives for their well-being.