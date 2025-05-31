Telangana hospital superintendent suspended for being negligent during power-cut

Hyderabad: Telangana government has suspended the superintendent of Zaheerabad Area Hospital on Saturday, May 31, for showing negligence in ensuring that the generators of the hospitals worked in the event of a power-cut.

Dr Sridhar, the superintendent, was suspended after an inquiry was conducted by Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner and Sangareddy collector, after finding that the doctors and other medical staff had to use cell phone lights to treat the patients during a power-cut this week.

The Zaheerabad Area hospital pic.twitter.com/CrLU2uHswj — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) May 31, 2025

The higher ups of the medical and health department have instructed all the officials to ensure that the generators be kept prepared to work during any exigency arising from a sudden power-cut. The officials were cautioned that if they failed to adhere to the established norms, they would have to pay the price for it.