Telangana hospital superintendent suspended for being negligent during power-cut

Dr Sridhar, the superintendent of Zaheerabad Area Hospital, was suspended after an inquiry was conducted by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner, and Sangareddy collector.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2025 11:50 pm IST
Zaheerabad Area hospital superintendent Dr Sharath suspended for showing negligence towards his duties during a power-cut in the hospital.
A nurse treating a patient using her cell phone light in Zaheerabad Area Hospital earlier this week,

Hyderabad: Telangana government has suspended the superintendent of Zaheerabad Area Hospital on Saturday, May 31, for showing negligence in ensuring that the generators of the hospitals worked in the event of a power-cut.

Dr Sridhar, the superintendent, was suspended after an inquiry was conducted by Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner and Sangareddy collector, after finding that the doctors and other medical staff had to use cell phone lights to treat the patients during a power-cut this week.

The higher ups of the medical and health department have instructed all the officials to ensure that the generators be kept prepared to work during any exigency arising from a sudden power-cut. The officials were cautioned that if they failed to adhere to the established norms, they would have to pay the price for it.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2025 11:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button