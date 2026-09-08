Telangana: House passes resolution condemning BRS MLCs’ conduct

Hyderabad: A day after its Monsoon Session opened on a stormy note, the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, September 8, passed a resolution condemning the alleged remarks made by BRS MLCs against the Speaker and calling on Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrashekhar Rao to take responsibility for their conduct.

Mentioning BRS’s Tata Madhusudhan and N. Naveen Kumar Reddy specifically, the resolution recorded its “profound disapproval of the highly derogatory, insulting and unparliamentary utterances purported to have been made by both the Members of the Telangana Legislative Council belonging to BRS on September 7…against the Hon’ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.”

‘Nothing justifies conduct lowering dignity of Speaker’

It condemned the “indecent behaviour” of the two members for removing their t-shirts “before women, which, besides being highly objectionable, amounts to outrage of the modesty of the women present at the place of the incident.”

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Asserting that such behaviour is unbecoming of an MLC, the House said, “that no political disagreement, personal grievance or difference of opinion can justify conduct intended or having the effect of lowering the dignity and authority of the Presiding Officer or impairing the orderly functioning of the Legislative Assembly.”

Also Read BRS MLC’s remarks against Speaker rock Telangana Assembly

The House resolved that KCR, as the LoP, should tender an apology to the Speaker “for the said unbecoming conduct of the members of his party.”

The House has shared the resolution and a notice of breach of privilege by the members with the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council for consideration and for taking action as per the rules.

Meanwhile, the Saifabad police had, earlier in the day, arrested the two BRS MLCs for their allegedly derogatory and abusive remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.