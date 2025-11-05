After Telangana HRC, Lokayukta seeks reports on Chevella accident

Hyderabad: After the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the tragic road accident that claimed 19 lives in Mirzaguda village under Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district, the Lokayukta sought the same from the authorities.

The commission has ordered multiple government departments to submit detailed reports on the incident.

Also Read BRS leads protest over road expansion in Chevella a day after bus accident

SHRC’s notices to govt

The SHRC issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the Roads & Buildings, Transport, Home, and Mines & Geology departments, as well as to the National Highways Authority of India (Hyderabad Region, NH-163). It also directed the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to submit a comprehensive report on the accident and preventive safety measures.

The Telangana Lokayukta, Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy, has also taken suo motu notice of the same incident.

On Tuesday, November 4, he directed the Ranga Reddy District SP, R&B Executive Engineer, TGSRTC Managing Director, and the District Collector to submit detailed reports.

The Lokayukta sought clarification from officials regarding the circumstances that led to the fatal collision between a bus and a tipper lorry near the Mirzaguda gate in Chevella mandal.

Both the SHRC and the Lokayukta emphasised accountability and urged strict measures to prevent recurrence of such accidents.