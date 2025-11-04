BRS leads protest over road expansion in Chevella a day after bus accident

Hyderabad: A day after 19 lives were lost in the fatal road accident between a TGSRTC bus and a tipper lorry in Chevella mandal, members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led a protest demanding the long-pending request of road expansion on Tuesday, November 4.

Demanding accountability from the Telangana government over consistent delays, former BRS Tandur MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, alleged that the issue has been pending even after funds were sanctioned under the BRS government.

pic.twitter.com/fRazioBlys — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 4, 2025

Telangana bus accident

The TGSRTC bus, carrying about 70 passengers, collided with a tipper vehicle laden with crushed concrete at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road. Seventeen bus passengers were crushed and buried under the gravel, leading to their instant deaths. Both drivers also perished.

Among the deceased were a woman and her infant, and three sisters. The woman identified as Saleha Begum and Zehra Fatima a 40-day-old baby. Saleha’s body was recovered from the gravel, her infant still in her arms, as if trying hard to protect her. She was accompanied by her father, Shaik Khalil Hussain, who also died.

Her husband, Waheed Hussain, was eagerly waiting to meet his newborn daughter and beloved wife, only to have his soul crushed.

Similarly, tragedy struck a family of Tandur town who lost three daughters, and another where two daughters were left behind.

Nandini, Sai Priya, and Tanusha were three of the four daughters of Yellaiah Goud from Gandhinagar, Vikarabad. According to local reports, the three sisters were studying at Kothi Women’s College in Hyderabad. They were returning to the city after attending a wedding on October 15.