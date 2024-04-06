Telangana: HUDCO approves Rs 3000 crore loan for 2BHK scheme

By: Vivek Bhoomi

Hyderabad: The dream of lakhs of people to have a permanent shelter to lead a dignified life may soon turn into reality, as Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has agreed to lend Rs 3,000 crore to Telangana State Housing Corporation Ltd, with the state government giving its guarantee, for construction of ‘Indiramma Indlu‘ (2BHK scheme).

As per sources, HUDCO is going to release Rs 850 crore in the first phase.

The previous government had sent proposals to obtain Rs 1,000 crore for the completion of the construction of 2 BHK houses. Before the release of the funds, elections came and Congress came to power in the state.

The state government has also sent proposals to obtain Rs 5,000 crore from HUDCO. Though the Telangana government has formally started the Indiramma Indlu scheme (2BHK scheme), the works could gain pace after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Centre will bear Rs 1.5 lakh for each house being constructed. The state government will be seeking funds from the Centre.

As per the scheme, the state government has set targets to construct 3,500 houses in every assembly constituency, and to construct 4.5 lakh houses in a year. It has also decided to allot 33,500 houses under the state-reserved quota.