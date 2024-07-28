Telangana IAS aspirant among 3 killed in Delhi coaching center flood

New Delhi: One among the three IAS aspirants who fell victim to flooding in the basement of Rau’s Coaching Center in Delhi hailed from Telangana.

The bodies have been identified by the Delhi Police.

M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Central Delhi, in a video Post on X, identified the victims as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav (both aged 25) and Navin Delvin, 28.

Tania hailed from Telangana, Shreya was from Uttar Pradesh, and Navin was a resident of Kerala.

The students were killed after being trapped for over four hours when water suddenly gushed into the basement after heavy rains on Saturday.

The three were aspiring civil servants. “An FIR has been registered in Rajendera Nagar police station against the coaching centre, the building management, caretakers and those whose role is found in the course of the investigation,” said DCP Harsha Vardhan.

“So far, two people have been detained—owner and coordinator,” he added. Further investigation is underway.

Shared the IAS dream

Twenty-five-year-old Tania Soni joined the elite coaching center a year ago in order to become an IAS officer. Her father Vijay Kumar works with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and resides at Mancherial.

At the time of the tragedy, her parents were en route to Lucknow when they heard the tragic news of their daughter. They rushed to the capital to bring Tania’s body back to Mancherial.

A resident of Secunderabad, Tania was the oldest daughter of the family had the zeal to be selected for the Indian Administrative Service. A graduate of Delhi University, she joined the coaching center a year ago to fulfil her dream of being selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

According to her father, Tania was in touch with her family daily and would update them about her studies.

Speaking to Indian Express, Tania’s father Kumar said the family is devastated. “I have no words to express how I feel. She was my eldest, she had big dreams and was highly motivated. We are troubled thinking about the way she died. We are devastated… Don’t know what to do,” he was quoted by the newspaper.

Union minister expresses grief

Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy expressed grief over Tania’s death. He said that his team is in constant touch with the family and ensure all necessary formalities are completed swiftly.

Sharing on X, he said, “Saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Tania Soni, a resident of Secunderabad who lost her life in the flooding at an IAS coaching center in Rajender Nagar, New Delhi. Personally spoke to her father, Shri Vijay Kumar, and expressed my deepest condolences. My office in Delhi is in contact with the police and other officials to ensure all necessary formalities are completed swiftly. In this time of immense sorrow, I extend my support and prayers to her family. Om Shanti”