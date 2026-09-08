Telangana IAS officer’s staffer dies after collapsing at Assembly

Hyderabad: Raju, personal secretary to Telangana’s Principal Secretary for Energy, Navin Mittal, died after suddenly collapsing at the Telangana Assembly premises on Tuesday, September 8.

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari, who was present at the scene, immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid as a crowd gathered around. The minister also called medical staff and ensured Raju was rushed to a hospital.

However, Raju was declared dead at the hospital.

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Srihari, who represents the Makthal constituency in Narayanpet district on an Indian National Congress ticket, holds charge of the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and Sports and Youth Services portfolios in the Telangana government.