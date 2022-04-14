Telangana: Iftar feast, gifts packet to be  distributed across 900 mosques

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the state government had completed preparations for the distribution of gift packets containing clothes among the poor Muslims.

The gift packet will be distributed in 119 assembly constituencies of the state under the supervision of the local MLAs.

The director of Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim said that 90% of preparations are completed for the distribution of gift packets in the city and districts. “Now the MLAs will undertake the distribution according to their convenience,” he said.

Preparations are on for the distribution of gift packets and the Iftar feast in 900 mosques of the state. The government will release Rs.1 lakh to each mosque for the Iftar feast.

Shahnawaz Qasim further said that the MLAs will recommend four mosques and the corporators will choose two mosques in each Assembly Constituency for the distribution of gifts and organizing feast. “In Hyderabad, the Iftar feast and the gift package will be distributed in more than 434 mosques. The distribution will take place in a function hall next to the Hajj house. The gift packets are being transferred from here to the MLAs’ constituencies,” Shahnawaz informed.

The Iftar feast will be arranged on behalf of the chief ministers in the last week of Ramzan and the date of the same has not yet been decided,” Shahnawaz said.