Telangana: IIIT-Basara students discharged from hospital, case filed against caterers

Hyderabad: IIIT Basara students who fell ill after lunch were discharged from the hospital on Saturday and are said to be safe. On another hand, a case has been booked against the caterers who made lunch for the students.

Dean Ranjith Kumar filed a complaint in Basara police station against SS caterers and Kendriya Bhandar under Sections 273 and 336 of the Food Security Act, 2006. The officials also submitted food samples to the laboratory.

District Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui directed the college administration to pursue negligence claims against the mess contractors. According to the faruqui around 150 students became sick and 20 were admitted to the hospital and subsequently discharged.

“The students were originally treated by 14 medical teams who came to school. We have filed criminal charges against the mess contractors, and the warden, who was determined to be incompetent in his duties, has been dismissed from his position,” he stated.

Meanwhile, police detained and transferred BJYM and YSRTP activists who held a demonstration in front of the IIIT-Basara campus.