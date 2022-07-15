Telangana: Several IIIT Basara students suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: Over 40 students enrolled at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), colloquially referred to as IIIT Basara, have been affected by food poisoning and are currently seeking treatment.

Siasat.com was able to get in touch with a student from the university who confirmed the veracity of the claim but was unwilling to comment further and chose to remain anonymous.

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar stated that the police are probing the matter but to the best of his knowledge, the students are out of danger.

(This is an ongoing story. Further details are awaited.)