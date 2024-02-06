Telangana: Illegal medical stores raided, Rs 4.65 lakh worth medicines seized

Hyderabad: The officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided two medical stores, one in Ramanthapur and another in Nirmal and seized huge stocks of medicines worth totalling Rs 4.65 lakhs on Tuesday, February 6.

Based on credible information, the DCA raided the medical store ‘Sri Sai Clinic’ run by a person named P Shailaja at Sharadha Nagar, Ramanthapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and was selling drugs unlawfully without a drug licence.

In all, 50 varieties of medicines were seized during the raid.

The DCA officials during the raid, found 50 varieties of medicines including higher generation antibiotics, abortifacient drugs, IV fluids, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups etc. stocked for sale at the premises.

The officials seized the stock of a total worth Rs. 3.05 lakhs during the raid.

The DCA officials lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, a press release said.

One more raid in Nirmal

In another operation, the DCA seized a medical store at Limba (K) village, Kuntala Mandal, Nirmal district which was running illegally without a drug licence and seized huge stocks of medicines worth Rs. 1.60 lakhs.

The owner, Mamulla Jeevan, ran the medical shop illegally and sold drugs unlawfully without a drug licence. A total of 125 varieties of medicines were seized during the raid.

The officials also detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale. 125 varieties of medicines including antibiotic injections, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises, a press release said.

The DCA officials lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.