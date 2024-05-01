Telangana IMD issues health advisory amid ongoing heatwave

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert amid heat wave in parts of Telangana, prompting the state government to issue a health advisory and cautioning people about the do’s and don’ts as temperatures are expected to soar to 44 degrees Celsius.

Following the heatwave alert, the Telangana health department has issued advisories to people asking them to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm, according to an official release issued on Wednesday, May 1.

The department also asked the public to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and drinks with large amounts of sugar, as they lead to the loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.

Furthermore, the advisory noted that infants, young children, people working outdoors, pregnant women, and people who have mental illnesses or are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, are more vulnerable to stress and heat-related illnesses.

It said that if anybody observes any of the given signs, they must seek immediate medical attention, as these can be threatening.