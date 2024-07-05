Telangana: In a major blow to BRS, 6 party MLCs join Congress

The MLCs joined the Congress soon after Revanth Reddy returned from a two-day trip to the national capital Thursday night.

Six BRS MLCs joined Congress
Hyderabad: Six BRS MLCs joined Congress late last night in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, dealing a significant blow to the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi continues to suffer from desertions, with several leaders, including six MLAs, leaving the party after its defeat in the assembly polls last year.

According to the Telangana Legislative Council website, currently BRS has 25 members and Congress has four. There are four nominated MLCs, two members from AIMIM, one each from BJP, PRTU, and one independent MLC, while two seats are vacant in the 40-member house.

With the fresh defections, Congress’s strength is set to go up to 10 in the legislative council.

