Telangana: Indiramma houses inaugurated in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: State Government Advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali and Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan participated in the housewarming ceremony of the newly constructed Indiramma houses in Chinnamallareddy village of Kamareddy mandal on Saturday, March 7.

Officials conveyed their greetings to beneficiaries Bhikkanur Laxmi and Chityala Rajamani on the Griha Pravesh (housewarming) and provided them with essential commodities and clothing.

Ali said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was moved after seeing the poor condition of houses in several villages and had promised to construct new houses for the needy once in power.

The officials said that completing the construction of Indiramma houses reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people and asked other beneficiaries to complete their houses soon.

The Indiramma housing scheme is a part of the six guarantees of the Congress government in Telangana, under which 4,50,000 houses will be provided in the 1st phase.

A total of 3,500 houses will be constructed per Assembly constituency with each beneficiary receiving financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.