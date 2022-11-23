Telangana Information Technology Association invites applications for excellence awards

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has invited applications for the ‘Education Excellence Awards’ from educational institutions and individuals adopting innovative, dynamic, and revolutionary approaches in the field of education.



The awards will be presented at the THub, Hyderabad on November 26.



TITA is a non-profit organisation and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working for the welfare of Telangana IT Students, IT Employees & IT Employers whose headquarters in Hyderabad started in 2013 and it opened its second office in Mahbubnagar in 2021.

TITA founder and president, Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that these excellence awards are given to encourage people and institutes who are striving for innovations in the field of education.

Schools, colleges, universities, Ed-Tech companies, students, teachers, and faculties are hereby directed to apply for awards in different categories by visiting bit.ly/teeawards.

The last date to submit the application is November 24 by 11:59 pm. For additional information, call 8897030879 and 8123123434.