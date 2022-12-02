Telangana: Injustice with Muslim officials, not even 4 percent given top posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secretariat is on the verge of becoming free of Muslim cadres and gazetted rank Muslim officers. The number of Muslims among the top officials is quite small, but those who are, have not been given justice. Muslims are struggling to maintain 4% reservations, but Muslim leaders did not get even 4% of the central positions in the government.

After the formation of the new state, officials hoped that they would be treated fairly and given postings based on merit and seniority, but in the last 8 years, Muslim officials have started to feel deprived. Whenever it comes to appointments to important posts, the excuse is the availability of Muslim officials.

In Telangana, there are 14 Muslim leaders who can be appointed to high positions, but most of them are appointed to non-essential positions. Only two officials have been appointed to secretary position including Ahmed Nadeem and Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, who are serving in Minority Welfare and Health respectively. Among the 33 District Collectorates, only two districts have appointed Muslim officials as Collectors.

In this way, Muslims do not have even 4% representation in the posts of collectors. Musharraf Farooqui (Nirmal) and Sheikh Yasmeen Basha (Wanparthy) are holding the posts of Collector.

However, In Telangana, not only the Muslim minority is deprived of justice, but the high officials belonging to the Muslim minority are also victims of injustice and they were deprived of central positions.