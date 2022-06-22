Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to release on June 25

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the results of the intermediate first and second year 2022 will be released by Saturday, June 25 instead of June 23 as planned.

The official stated to Career360, “Students will receive their first- and second-year results by Saturday, June 25.” Once released, the Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year Exam Results in 2022 will be accessible on the website.

Using their roll number and birthdate as login information, students can check their first- and second-year results.

Results for the first and second years of TS Inter will show up on the screen. Download the results and print them off for future use.

This year, more than 9 lakh students took the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The TS first-year exam took place between May 6 and May 23 and the TS second-year exam between May 7 and May 24.

To pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd-year exams, students must receive a minimum of 35% of the possible points. Results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and even unauthorised websites like manabadi.co.in and examresults.net will all have the results available.

How to check TS Inter Result 2022: