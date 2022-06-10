TS inter results likely to be announced by June 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 by June 15.

There is no official announcement yet about the declaration of the result.

The examinations for the first and second year commenced on May 6 and ended on May 23 this year.

Nearly nine lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the TS Inter 1st year or class 11 examinations and TS Inter 2nd year or Senior Inter exams were conducted simultaneously in the state.

The TS Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd years would be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi, once released. The candidates can then click on the ‘TS Inter Result 2022’ link available on the homepage.

Following this, students will need to fill in the required details including roll number or registration number and click on the submit button and the mark sheet for TS Intermediate Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.