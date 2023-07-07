Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary results released – Here’re websites

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today released the results of the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams.

In order to download the results, students can follow the below steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE (click here). Click on the link that says “Telangana Inter 1st year supplementary results” or “Telangana Inter 2nd year supplementary results.” Enter the required details like the hall ticket number. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

The results can also be checked on the following websites

Manabadi (click here).

Schools9 (click here).

The exams were conducted from June 12 to 20. More than 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the first-year supplementary examination whereas, over 1.20 lakh students appeared for the second-year examination.

Meanwhile, the Telangana SSC examination is scheduled to be released today at 3 pm.