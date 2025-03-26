Telangana Inter exam 2025 results likely by last week of April

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results of the Inter exams 2025 in the fourth week of April.

This time, the Board constituted 1,532 centres across Telangana for the smooth conduct of the Inter exams, for which 9,96,541 students, including 4,88,316 first-year and 5,08,225 second-year, have registered to appear.

The Board also constituted 124 sitting squads and 72 flying squads to monitor the exams. It also deployed 30,000 invigilators, one chief superintendent and one departmental officer for each exam centre.

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the integrity of the Inter exams result process. The answer sheets will undergo multiple levels of verification before final marks.

Each lecturer, designated as an assistant examiner, is allowed to assess only 40 papers per day to ensure careful evaluation. After the initial assessment, the papers are reviewed by a chief examiner to verify accuracy. Additionally, subject experts conduct a final review to rectify any errors or discrepancies, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process.

The marks assigned will be digitally recorded and subjected to multiple trials to identify technical glitches.

The Telangana Inter examination process 2025 includes four rounds of trial runs, during which sample entries are validated to guarantee seamless and error-free results. This multi-step verification helps maintain accuracy and prevent discrepancies in the final scores.

To enhance transparency, Aadhaar-based biometric attendance has been introduced for evaluators. This system tracks and records the entry and exit times of evaluators, ensuring accountability and reducing the chances of any irregularities during the evaluation process.

The 19 valuation centers are equipped with advanced security measures to ensure a scientific and error-free evaluation process.

How to check Telangana inter results 2025?

Students can follow these steps to check and download their results: