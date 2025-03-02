Telangana Intermediate exams: Students must arrive at centers by 8:45 am

9,96,541 students including 4,88,316 first year and 5,08,225 second-year have registered to appear for the exam.

Telangana Intermediate exams: students must arrive at centers by 8:45
Exams (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday, March 1 announced that the students must arrive at exam centers by 8:45 am with no grace time being allotted.

The Intermediate Public Examinations will be conducted from March 5-25 from 9:00 AM-12:00 noon.

“Candidates should occupy the seats allotted to them in the examination hall by 8.30 am. Candidates reporting after 8.45 am will not be allowed into the examination halls,” the board said.

Students are worried that the new rule will add more stress during crucial board examinations. The cut off time leaves no room for error, particularly for those in the city who may face delays due to traffic jams, public transportation issues, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Previously, students were allowed to enter the centres until 9:00 am. However, this norm was relaxed during examinations in 2024, giving students five minutes of grace time to enter the center after 9:00 am.

The Board had relaxed the norm, after a student was allegedly refused entry into the examination hall citing the one-minute late rule, ended his life by jumping into an irrigation project.

Earlier, the TGCHE had decided to introduce the clause of 15 minutes before the commencement of exam as the last reporting time at the centre for all the common entrance tests conducted for admissions to various professional programmes in Telangana from this year.

Meanwhile, the TSBIE integrated QR code embedded with the location of the centre into the hall tickets to assist students to locate their centers with ease. A toll-free number 9240205555 and the district control room in-charge number have also been printed on the hall tickets.

This time, the Board constituted 1,532 centres across Telangana for smooth conduct of the examinations for which 9,96,541 students including 4,88,316 first year and 5,08,225 second-year have registered to appear.

