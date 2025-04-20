Telangana inter exam results 2025 to be declared on April 22  

Hyderabad: The Telangana inter exam results 2025 will be officially announced on April 22.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to declare the results at approximately 12 noon. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has finalized all necessary arrangements for the result declaration.

How to check Telangana inter exam results 2025

Once released, students and parents can access the results through BIE’s official website (click here).

The online portal will provide instant access to individual scorecards.

Also Read Expected date of Telangana SSC exam results

Examination statistics

This year, 9,96,971 students registered for the Telangana inter exams. Out of them, 4,88,448 are first-year students, whereas 5,08,253 are second-year students.

The examinations were conducted smoothly across 1,532 centers statewide from March 5 to March 25.