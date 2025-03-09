Telangana Inter exams: TSBIE to install clocks in all exam rooms for time mgmt

Hyderabad: To address concerns over students’ ability to keep track of time during exams, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has directed that wall clocks be installed in all examination rooms across the state.

This decision comes after students faced difficulties in managing their time effectively during recent exams due to the absence of clocks and the prohibition on wearing smartwatches and wristwatches.

Each clock allocated a budget of Rs 100

The directive, issued by Secretary Krishna Aditya, instructs district officials to ensure that clocks are installed in all 1,532 examination centers by the start of the next exam.

Each clock is allocated a budget of Rs 100, although there are suggestions that officials should procure clocks in bulk to ensure timely delivery.

The Telangana Intermediate exams began on March 5, 2025, with first-year exams starting on Wednesday and second-year exams commencing on Thursday, March 6.

The exams are conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and students are not allowed to enter the examination hall after the gates close 15 minutes prior to the start time.

In previous exams, students expressed anxiety about not being able to keep track of time, as they were not allowed to wear smartwatches or wristwatches.

The board had announced that invigilators would announce the time every half hour, but this practice was not consistently followed across all centers. This led to complaints from students and parents, prompting the board to take action.

The Telangana Government Lecturers’ Association (TGGLA) has requested the board to procure clocks in bulk to ensure they are available at all centers.

The association’s state president, Srinivas, and general secretary, Suresh, emphasized the need for a centralized procurement process to avoid delays and ensure that clocks are installed before the next set of exams.