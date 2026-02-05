Telangana inter practical exams hit by mass copying, 16 examiners debarred

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has taken strict action after instances of mass copying were reported during inter practical exams on Wednesday, February 4.

Following the violations, the Board debarred 16 examiners and laboratory assistants from participating in all future examinations.

Mass copying during Telangana inter practical exams caught on CCTV

According to an official order issued by TGBIE, several examiners were caught distributing answer slips to students. The acts were captured through live CCTV surveillance and Central Control Room (CCR) monitoring.

In some cases, examiners deliberately left examination halls unattended to allow students to use external materials during the practical exams.

Irregularities in evaluation process

The Board also observed serious irregularities in the evaluation process. Some examiners were found awarding marks even before the completion of examinations, while others had their evaluation duties carried out by unauthorised individuals.

Additionally, CCTV cameras at certain examination centres were reported to be offline or blinking at the time mass copying occurred during Telangana inter practical exams.

Invoking its zero-tolerance policy towards examination misconduct, TGBIE decided to withhold remuneration, travel allowance and daily allowance for all staff members found guilty of violating examination norms.

To ensure that the remaining practical examinations proceed smoothly, the Board instructed district intermediate education officers to immediately appoint reserve examiners and staff from the waiting list.