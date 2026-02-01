Jumbling system introduced for Telangana Inter practical exams

Sameer Khan | Published: 1st February 2026 9:16 am IST | Updated: 1st February 2026 10:51 am IST
Intermediate practical examinations
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) is set to introduce the jumbling system for the upcoming practical exams starting Monday, February 2.

Under the new arrangement, students from one junior college will be allotted practical exam centres in another junior college to ensure better transparency in the evaluation process.

According to TG BIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya, the jumbling system will initially be implemented for students studying in government and government-sector junior colleges.

He also stated that from the next academic year, Telangana Inter practical exams will be conducted for first-year students as well, and the jumbling system would be expanded to cover more colleges.

Over 5.26 lakh students registered

A total of 5,26,192 students have registered for the Inter practical examinations. This includes 2,74,007 maths, physics, chemistry (MPC) students, 1,33,415 biology, physics, chemistry (BiPC) students and 1,18,770 vocational course students.

The exams will be conducted in 1,440 centres across the state in two phases and will continue until February 21. To manage the examination process, 7,559 examiners have been deployed.

The Board has made hall tickets available through college logins. In addition, a download link has been sent to students on their registered mobile numbers. Students can use the link to access and download their hall tickets directly.

The online question papers can be accessed by centres using a one-time password (OTP) sent to the chief superintendent.

CCTV monitoring at exam centres

As part of strict monitoring measures, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at practical examination centres have been linked to the command and control centre at the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education office.

It is aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations.

To assist students during the examination period, the Board has set up an IVRS toll-free helpline number 92402 05555. Students can use this service to get information and resolve exam-related queries.

With the introduction of the jumbling system and enhanced monitoring, the Board aims to strengthen transparency and fairness in the Inter practical exams across Telangana.

