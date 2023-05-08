Telangana: Inter results likely to be declared at 11 am on May 9

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will declare the results for the intermediate board exams around 11 am on Tuesday.

A total of 9,47,699 including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year intermediate students had registered for the examinations held from March 15 to April 4.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education completed the evaluation of answer scripts, and the results are being verified to avoid any errors.

Also Read Hyderabad: Renowned gynaecologist Zaibunnisa faces death threats

The Inter exams for the year 2023 were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. A total of 5,05,625 students registered for the exams and the evaluation of answer scripts has been completed.

Once the results are declared, students can download their mark sheets from the official websites of the board.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the results are error-free.

Those who fail to clear the exam can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon.