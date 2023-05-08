Hyderabad: Renowned gynaecologist Zaibunnisa faces death threats

Hyderabad: Renowned gynaecologists Dr Zaibunnisa have filed a police complaint regarding the verbal and physical threats they have been facing from certain individuals after exercising their constitutional right of choosing a sector of Islam and renouncing the Mahdavia faith. The senior citizen has written a complaint letter to the Inspector of Police South East Zone, Hyderabad.

She has claimed that she has been facing extremely dirty verbal threats that violate her dignity as a woman and have caused mental trauma. The situation has now escalated to death threats being sent to them via WhatsApp audio.

She accuses Asrar Ahmed Khan of Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, the main mastermind behind the threats. She lives alone and has multiple health concerns, feels that they are in their last phase of life and it is unfortunate that they should undergo this kind of mental trauma and threats of death.

Dr Zaibunnisa is a well-known senior gynaecologist based in Malakpet, Hyderabad. With so many years of experience in her field, she has earned a reputation as a skilled and compassionate medical professional.

Dr Zaibunnisa is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to women and has helped countless patients with a range of gynaecological issues. Her expertise in the field has earned her the trust and respect of her patients as well as her peers. She is highly regarded in the medical community for her commitment to excellence and her patient-centric approach to care.

She has also mentioned a previous attack in 2011 by other persons where they entered their home, damaged their furniture, and threatened them. She has requested the police to take the strongest possible action against the accused Asrar Ahmed Khan of Chanchalguda.