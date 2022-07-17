Telangana: Inter student dies by suicide after failing exams

Hyderabad: Distraught after failing an intermediate exam, a 16-year-old girl resorted to suicide in the Adavisrirampur of Mutharam Mandal.

Kunuru Anjali was a student of the MPC intermediate stream in a private junior college in Karimnagar.

According to the police, Anjali failed in a subject during the recently held intermediate final exams.

Disappointed with her results, she attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her home on Saturday afternoon. Her family members rushed her to Mutharam hospital from where she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for better treatment. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Anjali is the elder daughter of Venkanna and Pavani, who have two daughters and a son.