Telangana: Expired goods, rats found at kitchens in IIIT Basara

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th July 2022 5:22 pm IST
Food Poisoning

Hyderabad: Students of IIIT Basara suffered food posioning after eating lunch on Friday. Since then, it has come to light that food on campus is cooked in the most unsanitary circumstances, and the materials, vegetables, and cooking oil used for cooking are of low quality.

The students claim that expired goods are sometimes utilised in meal preparation.

According to a report by Times of India (ToI), two FIRs have been filed against the mess contractor in response to a complaint filed by IIIT Basara director Satish Kumar Peddapelli.

According to members of the student governing council (SGC) on campus, the cooking premises and upkeep are deplorable.

“There are open drains in the kitchen that have been plugged with leftover food. Rats are free to move around,” an SGC member from IIIT Basara claimed. “Rotting vegetables, excessive oil usage, greasy dishes, and a dirty floor round out the horror narrative of the IIIT kitchen.”

