Telangana: Inter student dies while dancing at college freshers’ party

Hyderabad: An intermediate student from a Junior College at Nyalakondapalli village of Gangadhar Mandal in Karimnagar collapsed and died on Friday,

G Pradeepthi, 17, was performing joyously at a freshers’ party in her college as she participated in cultural events.

She suddenly collapsed while she was dancing, leaving the faculty and fellow students in a state of shock.

Following the unexpected turn of events, the medical staff in the college rushed and administered CPR but could not save her.

Later, the authorities shifted her to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead.

Pradeepthi was a native of Venkatayapalli village of Gangadhara mandal.

Her friends reportedly said that she had a hole in her heart and was advised by doctors to undergo surgery.

They also claimed that the surgery was kept on hold as her parents could not afford the expense that would be incurred in the medical procedure.

Congenital heart defect

A hole in the heart is a nonmedical term for a type of congenital heart defect. There are many types, and most are present from birth.

Almost 7 out of 10 infants born with a hole in the heart survive into adulthood.

Holes in the heart can form after birth in rare cases. For example, they can develop during a heart attack or after a medical procedure. Atrial septal abnormalities, where a hole develops in the heart’s septum, are quite commonTrusted Source in children.

While experts do not know what causes holes in the heart, genetics can often be a factor. However, other factors may also influence the development of these heart abnormalities.

People may experience symptoms according to the type of hole they have in the heart. While they may not necessarily require treatment, those causing symptoms or complications may require surgery.

Risk factor

A hole in the heart can lead to the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood. This may put stress on the side of the heart which is getting more blood flow than expected.

Additionally, a stroke or a transient ischemic attack — known as a mini-stroke — can occur if blood skips the lungs and moves straight to the arterial side through the atrial septal abnormality or PFO.

However, not all holes in the heart cause apparent symptoms. Some people may experience them, depending on the type they have.

As per media reports, doctors have advised children with heart diseases not to over-exercise under any circumstance.