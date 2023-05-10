Telangana: Inter student who died by suicide scores 89%

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old Intermediate student who died by suicide on April 10, fearing that he would not score well in the exams, received a score of 892 out of 1000 marks.

Guguloth Krishna from Mahbubabad district, was the eldest of three children in his family and was pursuing his studies as a Biological sciences student at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukul Residential College in Eturnagaram.

Krishna reportedly wanted to become a doctor and worked hard for it. He was preparing to write the EAMCET exam that commenced today.

However, his fear overtook his mind, resulting in Krishna killing himself. He left a suicide note which read, “Mother and father excuse me as I may not get a seat in MBBS so decided to end my life,”

Many such incidents have been reported earlier where students have resorted to taking extreme steps, fearing loss of rank or passing the exams.

Police and psychologists have reportedly appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have an entire life ahead of them and can turn failure into success.

In another incident reported on Tuesday, a first-year Intermediate student hanged himself at his residence in Shastrinagar of Armoor in Telangana’s Nizamabad district soon after the announcement of exam results.