Telangana SSC results released – Here’re websites

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Telangana today announced SSC results. The exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023, and as many as 4,94,620 students applied for SSC exams, including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls.

Steps to download Telangana SSC exam results

Visit the official website of the Telangana SSC Board (click here). Click on the link that says “TS SSC results.” Enter the required details like the hall ticket number. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

For students who don’t clear the exams, there is no need to worry as they can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon.

Other websites for SSC results

Some of the websites for Telangana SSC results are

Telangana inter 1st, 2nd year results

Yesterday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the inter 1st and 2nd-year results. According to the official data, a total of 948,153 students appeared for the examination at 1,473 centers. Out of these students, 482,675 were of the first year and 465,478 were of the second year.

The results showed that girl students outperformed boys yet again. As per the official announcement, 68.68 percent of girls cleared the Inter 1st year results, while only 54.66 percent of boys were successful. Similarly, 71.57 percent of girls and 55.60 percent of boys cleared the Inter 2nd year results.