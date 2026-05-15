Telangana intermediate board introduces activity-based learning

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday, May 14, announced major reforms for the academic year 2026-27, including practical exams for both first and second year science students and Activity-Based Learning (ABL) internal assessments for various groups.

Practical exams for first-year science students

While previously, practical exams were only conducted for science students in the second year for 30 marks, the exams will now be conducted for both first and second year students in physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology.

The exams will be conducted for 15 marks in both the first and second years.

Meanwhile, theory exams will continue to be held for 60 marks.

Activity-based learning internal assessments

The Board has also introduced an Activity-Based Learning internal assessment, worth 15 marks, for both first and second year mathematics students.

Theory exams for mathematics students, which were previously conducted for 75 marks, will now be conducted for 60 marks.

ABL internal assessments carrying 20 marks have also been introduced for commerce, accountancy, economics, political science, history, geography, and public administration students.

Therefore, theory exams, which were conducted for 100 marks, will now be conducted for 80 marks.

The same 20-80 system will apply to languages as well.

For modern languages under Part-III (Telugu, Hindi, English and Urdu), internal assessments carrying 20 marks based on the existing syllabus will be conducted.

The theory exams will be conducted for 80 marks, compared to the earlier 100 marks.

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Accountancy, commerce, and economics group introduced

The Board has also introduced a new group called ACE (accountancy, commerce, economics). An Activity-Based Learning internal assessment will be conducted for 20 marks and theory exams will be conducted for 80 marks for these students.

Separate question paper for MEC mathematics

MEC (mathematics, economics and commerce) students will now be given a separate question paper for mathematics as compared to their MPC (mathematics, physics, chemistry) counterparts.

The theory exam, which was previously conducted for 75 marks, will now be conducted for 80 marks with 20 marks allotted to an Activity-Based Learning internal assessment.

Revised textbooks for first year

The TGBIE has revised textbooks for the first year, which will be implemented from the academic year 2026-27.

These textbooks contain diagrams, knowledge boxes, QR codes, Indian knowledge systems and simulations where applicable. Distribution of these revised textbooks will be taken up before June 1.