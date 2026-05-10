Inter admissions to continue as usual, Telangana CM defers merger of boards

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, May 10, said that Intermediate admissions for the academic year 2026-27 will continue as usual.

Reddy said that the government will decide on the merger of the Intermediate and school boards only after a discussion in the legislative Assembly, essentially deferring the process. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the CM advised initiating the admission process immediately to avoid any disruption to students’ interests.

As limited time remains for admissions and several technical issues are hindering the process, the merging of Intermediate education into school education will happen at a later time.

The Telangana Education Commission has recommended to the state government that discontinuing Intermediate education and instead conducting classes 11 and 12 like CBSE would significantly reduce the number of dropouts.

Addressing a review meeting, Reddy said that in addition to the CBSE, the majority of states follow the policy of classes 11 and 12. The Intermediate classes are separate only in Telangana.

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“Most students who study up to Class 10 in government schools do not join separate colleges for Intermediate after completion of school and are forced to drop out,” the Telangana CM, who is also the Education Minister, said.

Reddy had previously asked the Education Department to continue classes 11 and 12 at the school level instead of the Intermediate level. The Telangana Education Commission has also highlighted this issue in its report.

Following the meeting, Reddy asked the committee appointed on the Telangana Education Policy should study this issue and submit its report.