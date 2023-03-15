Telangana intermediate exams begin today

Hyderabad: The Telangana intermediate exams for first-year students began on Wednesday with the second language paper-I exam, which concluded at noon.

Over 4,82,677 students have registered for the exams, and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has set up 1,473 exam centers across the state. The board has also arranged for 26,333 invigilators, 75 flying squads, and 200 sitting squads to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

In addition, a control room with telephone numbers 040-24600110 and 040-24655027 has been established for students and parents to address any concerns.

Telangana Intermediate exams hall tickets

Earlier, TS BIE released the intermediate exams hall tickets for the public examination scheduled from March 15 to April 4. Students can also download their hall tickets from the official website of TS BIE (click here).

The board advised students to check their hall tickets for accurate photos, signatures, names, mediums, and subjects. Discrepancies should be reported to the college principal or District Intermediate Education Officer for immediate correction.

Inter exams

The Telangana intermediate exams for both first and second-year students will have a duration of 3 hours, starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 12 noon.

The first-year exams will be held from March 15 to April 3, while the second-year exams will take place from March 16 to April 4.