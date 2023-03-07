TS Intermediate hall tickets released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) on Monday released the hall tickets for the intermediate public examination (IPE) that is scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 4.

College principals were instructed to download hall tickets from their logins and promptly distribute them to students

The board advised students to check their hall tickets for accurate photos, signatures, names, mediums, and subjects. Discrepancies should be reported to the college principal or District Intermediate Education Officer for immediate correction.

TS intermediate exams

The TS intermediate exams will have a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) commencing at 9 a.m. and concluding at 12 noon.

Intermediate first-year exams will be conducted between March 15 and April 3 whereas, the exams for the second year will be held from March 16 to April 4.