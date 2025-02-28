Telangana Intermediate exams: CS asks cops to shut xerox centres

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday, February 28, instructed the state Police department to see that the Xerox centers are closed during the upcoming Intermediate Public exams. The instructions were given during a video conference held with all district collectors in preparation of the exams which will be held from March 5 to 25 in the state.

At the conference, Santhi Kumari stated that the government attaches utmost importance to the smooth conduct of the Intermediate public exams. She asked all the officials to ensure that the exams are conducted in a smooth manner.

According to a press release, 9,96,971 students are appearing for the Intermediate Public exams across 1532 examination centres in Telangana. The chief secretary also asked the police to ensure the imposition of Section 144 around the Intermediate examination centres for providing question paper storage points in police stations and also to ensure smooth transit of traffic at crucial places.

Similarly, the Telangana chief secretary also instructed district collectors to make sure for safe and timely dispatch of answer book parcels in coordination with the Postal Department. She warned that strict action will be taken against officers, managements if they are involved in malpractices.

The Telangana government will also make special arrangements for specially disabled students and scribes should be drafted and made available for the visually impaired students for the Intermediate exams, said Santhi Kumari. Secretary Board of Intermediate Education Krishna Aditya said that transport facilities are being arranged to ply the students to their examination centres by TGSRTC.

For the Telangana Intermediate exams, the Electricity department officials have been told to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all centres. District Medical & Health Officers (DMHO) have been instructed to provide sufficient ORS packets and other medical aid at each examination center for the Intermediate students writing their examinations.

CC cameras in all the examination centres have been installed and integrated with the Command Control Centre at the Board of Intermediate office, stated the release.