Telangana: Peak power demand expected to cross 17500MW in summer

Hyderabad: Telangana principal secretary (energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Friday, February 28 reviewed the implementation of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd’s (TGNPDCL) action plan to meet the increasing loads during the ongoing Rabi and summer seasons. He cautioned engineers to be more alert during the coming months in view of expected peak demand of the state crossing 17,500 mega watts (MW).

During the teleconference review meeting held from from Secretariat in Hyderabad, the Principal Secretary was informed by TGNPDCL CMD K Varun Reddy that as part of reducing overload, works of new substations (33), 33KV feeders (83), 11KV feeders (341) and 33KV interlinking lines (98) to provide alternative power supply have been completed.

Sultania was also satisfied over the present power supply position in the state, said a press release. The Principal Secretary also appreciated all the employees of Telangana’s power sector for their concerted efforts in providing quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply despite meeting the highest peak demand of 16,601 MW on February 26 before the onset of summer.

Moreover, with Ramzan all set to begin along with summer this year, the demand for electricity in Hyderabad and Telangana is likely to go up. With power consumption and demand likely to increase, TGNPDCL’s field engineers are ready to meet the expected peak load demand this summer and resolve any technical issues, stated the release.

Further in the meeting, TGNPDCL officials stated that out of 105 overloaded power transformers, the work on 99 power transformers have already been completed. Out of the total 4850 overloaded distribution transformers, works on 4530 transformers have been completed and the remaining works will be completed by March 10 in summmer, stated the release.

TGTRANSCO CMD D Krishna Bhaskar informed the Principal Secretary that the augmentation works for 10 out of 16 power transformers has been completed and that work on the balance six in the NPDCL area will be completed before March 10 on top priority during the summer in Telangana.

Aside from that, in order to save the standing crops of farmers in Telangana Sultania issued instructions to deploy the Emergency Response Team (ERT) Vehicles effectively for immediate rectification or replacement of troublesome distribution transformers, if any.

He also asked officials across Telangana to spread awareness among all consumers to utilize the 1912 system for effective redressal of their grievances in the incoming summer months.