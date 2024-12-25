Telangana: Interstate drug racket busted, 14 kg ganja seized; 3 held

The three accused were caught while transporting ganja from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, police said.

Telangana: Interstate drug racket busted, 14 kg ganja seized; 3 held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three drug peddlers were arrested after the special operations team (SOT), LB Nagar zone along with Choutuppal police busted an interstate drug peddling racket on Tuesday, December 24.

Around 14 kg of contraband ganja worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from them.

The three accused – Chelluri Nagavenkata Krishnaveni, 39, a resident of Narsipatnam; Adduri Prasad, 29 and Kimudu Prashanth, 25, both auto drivers from Andhra Pradesh – were caught while transporting ganja from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, police said.

They had purchased ganja from a man named Muthem Prasad in Narsipatnam at a price of Rs 5000 per kg and intended to sell it for Rs 12000 per kg in the city.

Concealing the drugs in a luggage bag, the three men boarded a bus at Narsipatnam but decided to deboard at Choutuppal after they grew fearful of police checks.

They decided to wait for further instructions from their Hyderabad handler, Tribhuwan Gopal Rewar. However, they were caught by the police at the Choutuppal bus stand.

The three men turned drug peddlers in the hope of earning easy money after facing financial issues. All three have also spent jail time in the past for various crimes, police said.

