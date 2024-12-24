Hyderabad: TGANB nabs four drug peddlers; hash oil worth Rs 5.2L seized

Hyderabad: Four drug peddlers were arrested in Hyderabad on Monday, December 22, and 4 litres of hash oil worth Rs 5.20 lakh were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Jaydeb Haldar, 37, Jetendra Pangi,38, Deba Madi, 32 and Akash Sarkar, 21 all natives of Odisha. They procured hash oil from a source at Rs 1,30,000 per litre and sold it at Rs 6 lakh to consumers.

Haldar operated a business of ganja peddling and was arrested in Odisha in 2019. After being released in 2021, Haldar along with his associates sold ganja and hash oil. Chinna, a drug peddler contacted Jaydeb Haldar and ordered four litres of hash oil ahead of New Year.

Based on the requirement, On December 22 Pangi bought the hash oil, and the accused travelled from Malkajgiri to Hyderabad on Monday to hand over the drug to Chinna.

After being alerted the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau in coordination with Abdullapurmet police arrested the accused.