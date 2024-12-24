Rs 70 cr lost to cybercrimes in 2024 in Cyberabad, 32 pc spike in cases

Hyderabad: As many as 37,689 cases were registered in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in 2024 as compared to 29,156 cases in 2023.

A break up of crimes by nature shows that 11,951 cases of cybercrime were registered in Cyberabad this year, among these 3,267 cases pertain to part-time job frauds. Cases of cybercrime constitute 32 percent of all crimes.

The Cyberabad police refunded a whopping Rs 70 crore lost to cybercrime in 2024. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the commissionerate registered 90 cases and arrested 203 persons. The EOW froze a total amount of Rs 30,77,48,454.

Properties worth Rs 5,29,58,528 have also been attached to road accidents in the Cyberabad commissionerate decreasing by 3 percent in 2024. Likewise, crime against women also declined by 2 percent.