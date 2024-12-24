Rs 70 cr lost to cybercrimes in 2024 in Cyberabad, 32 pc spike in cases

As many as 37,689 cases were registered in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in 2024 as compared to 29,156 cases in 2023.

Published: 24th December 2024
Hyderabad: As many as 37,689 cases were registered in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in 2024 as compared to 29,156 cases in 2023.

A break up of crimes by nature shows that 11,951 cases of cybercrime were registered in Cyberabad this year, among these 3,267 cases pertain to part-time job frauds. Cases of cybercrime constitute 32 percent of all crimes.

The Cyberabad police refunded a whopping Rs 70 crore lost to cybercrime in 2024. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the commissionerate registered 90 cases and arrested 203 persons. The EOW froze a total amount of Rs 30,77,48,454.

Properties worth Rs 5,29,58,528 have also been attached to road accidents in the Cyberabad commissionerate decreasing by 3 percent in 2024. Likewise, crime against women also declined by 2 percent.

