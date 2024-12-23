17 pc increase in rape cases in Rachakonda, overall crime up by 4 pc

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate has seen an increase in crimes by 4 percent in the year 2024. 28,626 criminal cases were recorded this year as compared to 27,586 last year.

A breakdown of criminal cases by nature shows that cases of rape including false promises of marriage increased by 17 percent. 384 cases of rape were recorded in this year as compared to 327 in 2023. 18 cases of dowry deaths were recorded this year as compared to 16 last year.

The Rachakonda commissionerate also witnessed an increase of 10 percent in kidnapping cases, with 463 such cases recorded this year as compared to 420 in 2023. Murder cases increased by 11 percent with 73 cases this year as compared to 66 in 2023.

22,357 cases of other bodily offences were recorded in 2024 as compared to 20.592 cases last year, such cases have increased by 9 percent in Rachakonda.

Domestic violence declined significantly by 23 percent in 2024. 1,222 cases of domestic violence were recorded this year as compared to 1582 in 2023.

Cases of dacoity, robbery and house burglary witnessed a decline this year. Dacoity cases decreased by 50 percent (from 8 in 2023 to 4 in 2024). Robbery cases decreased by 6 percent (from 125 in 2023 to 118 in 2024) and house burglary cases decreased by 17 percent (from 767 in 2023 to 633 in 2024).

There was a 16 percent decline in auto mobile theft cases in Rachakonda commissionerate this year. 1086 cases were recorded this year in comparison to 1292 cases in 2023. Cases of ordinary theft also dropped by 1 percent in 2024 with 1310 cases recorded this year as compared to 1325 last year.

The Rachakonda commissionerate also witnessed a decline in POCSO and molestation cases in 2024 as they decreased by 10 percent. 953 such cases were recorded this year as compared to 1061 in 2023.

Reduction in crime against women

According to its annual report, the Rachakonda commissionerate witnessed an overall decrease by 9 percent in crime against women in 2024. There were 2,893 cases of crime against women this year as compared to 3,172 last year.

A breakup of the crimes shows that cases of dowry-related murder dropped by 50 percent (from 3 in 2024 as compared to 6 in 2023). Cases of harassment and domestic violence also decreased this year, (from 1582 in 2023 to 1222 in 2024), there was also a decline in molestation (from 744 in 2023 to 561 in 2024)

Despite the decline in crime against women, it is alarming that there were 384 cases of rape in 2024 as compared to 327 cases in 2023. The report further revealed that in all these cases, the victim knew the accused.

A breakdown of rape cases showed that 322 friends, five family members, 17 neighbours and 40 others (co-workers, guardians, drivers etc) committed the offence.

Cases of abatement to suicide increased in 2024 as 61 women died by suicide this year as compared to 52 in 2023. 19 women were murdered in 2024 as compared to 12 in 2023; 233 kidnapping cases including missing minors were recorded this year as compared to 116 in 2023.

Cases of POCSO also increased in 2024, with 392 cases being recorded as compared to 317 last year.