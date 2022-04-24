Telangana is best secular State in the country: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali today said the Telangana State is regarded as the best secular State in the country. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government was treating the people belonging to Hindus and Muslims equally and is respecting all religions without discrimination.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Advisor to Minority Welfare Affairs A.K. Khan, Minority Finance Corporation chairman Imtiaz, Secretary of the State Minority department Ahmed Nadeem, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials inspected the ongoing arrangements for Iftar party, which is hosted by the State government at LB Stadium on April 29.

Later, both the ministers held a review meeting with officials concerned and discussed about the arrangements to be made for the success of the Iftar party. Officials were directed to follow the protocol norms in sending invitations and arranging the proper seating facility.

They were also asked to take proper precautions in the quality of food and other ingredients. The Ministers directed police officials to prepare a road map for vehicle parking in a bid to avoid the traffic jam. Electricity officials were asked to take adequate steps for providing uninterrupted power supply to the venue on the day.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken an initiative of celebrating all festivals like Ramzan, Christmas and Bathukamma as the State festivals and other than Telangana State, such kind of atmosphere is nowhere in the country. The Ministers directed the officials to coordinate with other departments from the time to time for the success of the program.