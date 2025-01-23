Telangana is focusing on Lendi project completion: Minister Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana state is focusing on the speedy completion of the construction of the Lendi project between Maharashtra and Telangana states, said Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

To this end, on Thursday morning, January 23, a group of Maharashtra Congress representatives, including Maharashtra Nanded Congress MP Ravindra Chavan, former MLA Hanumant Rao Patil, Suresh Panditwar, Subhash Bad, Wakidishwar, Dinesh Awaz, Sandeep Patil, and others, held a review meeting with minister Uttam Kumar Reddy at the State Secretariat on the completion of the Lendi mega project.

Later, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that if the Lendi mega project, which was started in 1984 at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,183.88 crores at Muked taluka in Nanded district of Maharashtra, is completed, 38,573.15 acres in Telangana and 27,710.397 acres in Maharashtra will come under irrigation.

According to the existing agreement between the two states, approximately Rs 1040.87 crores have been spent on the project so far.

The earth dam work is 70% complete, the spillway is 80% complete, and canal construction is in progress, he added. Proposals for water supply through underground pipelines have also been prepared, a press note informed.

Work on the project was halted in 2011 due to objections from displaced persons. Efforts are now underway to resume work, and the riverbed excavation is planned to be completed.

Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that plans are in place to complete the project by the end of 2026, which would benefit both Maharashtra and Telangana.