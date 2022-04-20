Telangana is just another state to BJP, but its TRS’s only agenda: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana was just another state to win seats in, but for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), development of Telangana is the “only agenda”.

The minister on Wednesday took part in multiple development works in Warangal. Addressing a gathering in Narsampet, he said that the district was seeing great progress under the leadership of the TRS and local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

KTR further said that 12 thousand gas connections were provided in the Mandal by the government, something that the previous ruling party failed to do. He said, “Narsampet was once a place where factionalism was rife, but with the TRS’ leadership, it is quickly developing.” He added that food processing plants will be set up in the district.

He appreciated the MLA’s efforts in bringing the Rangaya Cheruvu and Ramappa-Pakhal irrigation projects into the district. “The projects were constructed at a cost of Rs 670 crore, and provide water to 60 acres of land. Water from the Devadula and Kaleswaram projects will provide water to the remaining lands under the SRSP project,” he said. He said that under chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision, Rs 22,000 crore in farmer loans have been written off, and promised to sanction an additional Rs 50 crore.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister and the BJP-led centre, he asked the gathering if they received the Rs 15 lakh promised by him, and said that the Centre never keeps their promises.