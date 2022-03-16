Telangana is perfect ecosystem for startups: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary for IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday said that Telangana is the perfect ecosystem for startups to thrive, not only in the defence sector but other fields as well.

Speaking at a seminar called ‘Encouraging Defence Startups Towards Development of Military Industrial Complex in Telangana State’ at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCME) in Secunderabad, he said, “We are seeing amazing work done by startups – some transformational, some path-breaking technological innovations. In fact, Telangana is one place where all major high-quality defence-related R&D like DRDL, RSI are located. We must utilise this to further strengthen the ecosystem.”

The event focussed on opportunities for defence startups in the next 20 years. “The efforts of the existing defence manufacturing units have given rise to a large number of micro, small and medium scale industries. There are more than 1000 such units,” said Rajan.