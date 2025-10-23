Telangana issues fee remittance schedule for March 2026 SSC exams

Hyderabad: The director of government examinations, Telangana, on Thursday, October 23, released the exam fee remittance schedule for the SSC/OSSC/vocational public examinations being conducted in March 2026.

Candidates are instructed to pay the fee dues to their concerned headmasters between October 30 and November 11, after which a late fee of Rs 50 will be levied for payments between November 15 and November 29.

Thereafter, late fees of Rs 200 will be levied between December 2 and December 11 and Rs 500 for payments between December 15 and December 29.

Examination fees of Rs 125 have been designated for candidates appearing for more than three subjects, while candidates appearing for three or fewer subjects are required to pay Rs 110. Vocational candidates are required to pay an additional Rs 60.

SC/ST/BC candidates are exempted from payment of examination fees as per government orders.

Sl. No Particulars Payment of Fee by Candidates to HM Remittance of Fee by HM through Online Integration Submission of Students’ Data by HM to DEO Online Submission of School eNR by DEO to DGE 1 Without Late Fee 30-10-2025 to 13-11-2025 Up to 14-11-2025 Up to 18-11-2025 Up to 10-12-2025 2 With late fee of Rs 50/- 15-11-2025 to 29-11-2025 Up to 01-12-2025 Up to 05-12-2025 Up to 10-12-2025 3 With late fee of Rs 200/- 02-12-2025 to 11-12-2025 Up to 12-12-2025 Up to 18-12-2025 Up to 07-01-2026 4 With late fee of Rs 500/- 15-12-2025 to 29-12-2025 Up to 30-12-2025 Up to 02-01-2026 Up to 07-01-2026

Meanwhile, the head masters have been instructed to remit the fees through online integration with the cyber treasury and to submit the students’ data to the district education officer (DEO) through the school login on the official website.

Also Read List of toppers in Telangana SSC exam results 2025

Payments through IFMIS Portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted. The procedure for is detailed in the instructions/user manual provided to Headmasters for online submission of Nominal Rolls.

The DEO has been instructed to submit the finalised electronic list (eNR) of students from all schools in the district to the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) through the online system by the given due date.