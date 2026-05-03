Telangana issues strict guidelines for boating after MP accident

Hyderabad: Telangana has stepped up safety measures at boating facilities across the State following a recent cruise accident at the Bargi Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh that resulted in tourist fatalities, prompting authorities to tighten oversight.

In response to rising tourist footfall, the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation has issued a comprehensive set of directives mandating the strict enforcement of safety protocols across all water fleet operations.

Orders issued on May 1 make unit managers and in-charges directly accountable for maintaining safety standards.

Stricter accountability

Officials have been instructed to remain physically present at boating units during operational hours, especially on weekends, holidays and peak tourist seasons. The corporation emphasised that boating services must be immediately suspended during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities warned that violations such as overloading boats or failing to provide mandatory life jackets will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face disciplinary action, including suspension.

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Enhanced safety protocols

The guidelines mandate daily safety inspections at all boating units. Each unit must be equipped with first aid kits, rescue equipment and a clearly defined emergency response plan. At least one staff member per unit must be trained in Basic Life Support and water rescue techniques.

To manage increasing crowds, the corporation has directed the implementation of queue systems and stricter regulation in jetty areas. Staff leave is to be minimised on high-footfall days to ensure adequate supervision.

The TGTDC reiterated that passenger safety remains a top priority and directed all units to strictly comply with the revised guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents.